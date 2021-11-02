COVINGTON — Two years after entering into a contract for utility cost oversight, Newton County has reportedly saved more than $550,228.
In October 2019, County Manager Lloyd Kerr presented the board with a proposal to contract with Alexander Tomas and Associates to provide oversight and analysis of the county’s utility bills to determine if the county was being charged correctly.
“If it is determined we are paying more than we should be paying, they would meet with the utility provider to make sure that we are then billed correctly and seek any kind of repayment possible,” Kerr said at the time.
Alexander Tomas and Associates charged the county a percentage of any utility payments they recovered.
According to the county, since approving the contract in October 2019, the county has improved utility pricing and obtained refunds for a total savings of $354,808, or 12% of total utility expenditures in year one and $195,420 , or 6.5% in year two.
According to a press release from Alexander Tomas and Associates (ATA), the agreement with the county grew out of cost-cutting concerns.
“We had a number of older buildings and some new,” Ker is quoted as stating. “No bill audits had ever been done. Utility billing is something that can be very complex. We wanted to make sure that we were being billed correctly and that we were being as efficient as possible with the equipment that we had.”
The process began with ATA capturing historical utility billing and usage data in its technology platform (UtilityTRX). This first step provided the foundation for the cost-cutting efforts. Equipped with the UtilityTRX exception reporting, Jason Johnson, director of Building Services, worked to mitigate obscure issues that fall below traditional accounting systems’ radar.
Some of the more common issues identified included equipment malfunctions, leaks, and building control optimization opportunities. In the next step, ATA’s specially trained team members were tasked with scrutinizing monthly utility charges, while optimizing pricing and rates. Finally, UtilityTRX technologies were used to measure and validate, or dispute, energy savings-based invoices for the 2018 HVAC system upgrades provided by ABM.
“Newton County is one of our great success stories,” said Alex Tomas, president of ATA. “We look forward to our ongoing efforts in partnering with the county to manage their utility expenses. The Newton County Board of Commissioners is actively considering Phase II Real-Time HVAC Oversight that will protect HVAC assets from premature disrepair, while reducing maintenance and labor costs. And that’s exciting!”
