COVINGTON — Despite a drop in its score from the previous year, Eastside High School continued to outpace the nation on the ACT for 2022. ACT scores for the school system, state and nation also decreased in 2022.
According to results released last week by the Georgia Department of Education, Eastside’s composite score came in at 20.3, compared to the national average score of 19.8, which is down from 20.3 in 2021. The national score on the ACT is the lowest average score in more than three decades, according to ACT, the nonprofit organization that administers the college readiness exam. It is the first time since 1991 that the national average ACT composite score was below 20.0.
The average score for the state for 2022 was 21.6, a decrease from the prior year score of 22.6. Eastside students had a composite score of 21.4 in 2021.
“Congratulations to our Eastside students, families, teachers, and leaders! We are all incredibly proud of your hard work, dedication and focus,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of the Newton County School System. “We continue to work diligently to prepare students for life beyond high school which for many includes post-secondary education. As such, teachers and both district office and school leaders will review the results to continue to identify opportunities for all students to experience even greater success.”
Unlike the SAT, a reasoning test that measures critical thinking skills and assesses how well a student analyzes and solves problems, the ACT is a series of curriculum-based, multiple-choice tests that cover content knowledge in four basic skill areas: English (college English composition), math (college algebra), reading (college social science), and science (college biology). Students also receive a composite score on the exam, which is scored on a scale from 0 to 36. The ACT also has an optional writing test.
The school system’s average composite score overall was 18.9 for 2022, a decrease from the 2021 composite score of 20.1. Alcovy High students scored 18.8, and Newton High students scored 17.2.
For more information, on Newton County School System’s 2022 ACT results, contact Dr. Allison Jordan, director of Testing, Research, and Evaluation at jordan.allison@newton.k12.ga.us.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.