NCSS logo

COVINGTON — Despite a drop in its score from the previous year, Eastside High School continued to outpace the nation on the ACT for 2022. ACT scores for the school system, state and nation also decreased in 2022.

According to results released last week by the Georgia Department of Education, Eastside’s composite score came in at 20.3, compared to the national average score of 19.8, which is down from 20.3 in 2021. The national score on the ACT is the lowest average score in more than three decades, according to ACT, the nonprofit organization that administers the college readiness exam. It is the first time since 1991 that the national average ACT composite score was below 20.0.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos