COVINGTON — A policy detailing the procedure from submitting and approving funding requests for 501c3 organizations was unanimously approved by the Newton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
The policy is the result of a vote May 4 by the commissioners to donate $1,500 to the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage for a Juneteenth celebration. However, after the vote was taken, some commissioners had second thoughts about the manner in which the donation was made and voted Tuesday night to rescind that decision.
County Attorney Megan Martin stressed the importance of consistency in making appropriations to 501c3 organizations and the need for the organizations to prove that they use the funding to provide a substantial benefit to the citizens.
“It is going to be hard to put forth an argument that a hate group substantially benefits the county, but you have to understand that there is the possibility that you will cross that bridge,” Martin said. “If you as a board have followed your policy consistently, we will have this to defend the decision-making you make regarding appropriations.”
The new policy provides a detailed outline for how funding requests may be submitted and guidelines for the approval process in which the Board of Commissioners should determine if the organization provides a substantial benefit to the citizens of Newton County.
The policy also lists requirements that 501c3 organizations must meet, including providing an audit, a budget for the previous fiscal year, documentation of tax status, identification of board members, and minutes of three board meetings from the previous year, among others.
The policy also requires recipients to report to the Board of Commissioners twice each year on the use of the funds.
Because of the timeline outlined in the policy, the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage will not have time to go through the process in time for the county to approve an appropriation for the Juneteenth celebration.
During discussion of the policy, County Manager Lloyd Kerr noted that the county has followed many of the steps outlined in the policy for years as part of its standard operating procedure.
