WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) has announced that 15 counties, including Newton and Rockdale counties, and 18 cities in Georgia have received a total of $1.76 million in U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) grants to help states and local governments prevent and control crime based on local needs and conditions.
“Everywhere I go in Georgia, I hear about increases in crime and concerns about public safety,” said Loeffler. “These grants will go a long way to helping our communities prevent crime, break up gang networks, stop domestic violence and hold criminals accountable.
"In the United States Senate, I have introduced legislation to ensure law enforcement has the funding they need to keep all Americans safe and to help prosecutors charge the criminals responsible for crimes arising from recent violent protests. I am glad to have strong partners in President Trump and Attorney General Barr, who are equally committed to ensuring our country is safe and secure.”
The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program provides funding for programs or initiatives including drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment or other programs aimed at reducing crime or enhancing public safety. Loeffler has sent a letter to the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee advocating for funding for this important grant program.
The following Georgia counties received $766,000 in grants:
• Athens-Clarke County: $34,451
• Augusta Richmond County: $45,657
• Baldwin County: $19,394
• Bartow County: $18,559
• Carroll County: $13,226
• Clayton County: $120,161
• Cobb County: $99,852
• Dekalb County: $224,081
• Hall County: $19,448
• Henry County: $26,532
• Macon-Bibb County: $73,535
• Newton County: $27,636
• Paulding County: $14,815
• Rockdale County: $13,710
• Walker County: $15,569
The following Georgia cities received $1 million in grants:
• Albany: $67,582
• Atlanta: $425,320
• Carrollton: $11,960
• College Park: $17,697
• Columbus: $155,221
• Douglasville: $17,024
• East Point: $35,825
• Forest Park: $11,475
• Griffin: $30,223
• Hinesville: $11,017
• Marietta: $17,832
• Rome: $14,330
• Roswell: $10,155
• Savannah: $99,286
• Smyrna: $13,064
• Tifton: $11,744
• Union City: $18,855
• Warner Robins: $35,636
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.