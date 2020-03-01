Newton and Rockdale counties work to educate voters on new machines in time for democratic primary

COVINGTON — With Georgia’s Democratic primary just around the corner, Newton and Rockdale county Boards of Elections and Voter Registration are working to educate voters on how to use the new voting machines as well as the benefits of early voting.
Newton County’s office held a public demonstration Wednesday night at Porter Memorial Library, walking guests through their next voting experience.
“When you arrive at your precinct or the early voting location of your choice, you will be greeted by two or three poll officials who will help you get signed in,” explained Angela Davis-White, assistant director to the Newton Board of Elections. “Have your drivers license out and ready to go... next you will be prompted on the screen that is sitting between us to choose your party (if applicable) and to provide your signature.... Once you are done you will receive a digital voter card that looks like a credit card and you will take it to the next voting station that is available. When it is your turn, you will put the card in the slot towards the bottom and be prompted to answer the questions on the screen. You want to read from top to bottom.”
Davis-White also explained that there are headphones and controls that can be plugged into the voting machine to help those who need audio assistance if they have difficulty reading.
“The text on the screen can also be enlarged,” said Angela Mantle, director of Newton County Board of Elections.
Once voters have completed their ballot and validated their answers, a hardcopy will be printed from the device and voters will deliver the ballot to the counter machine before exiting.
The public is welcome to demo the machines during the Newton board’s normal business hours: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Newton County has two early voting locations; the Board of Elections Office, 1113 Usher St., Covington and Porter Memorial Library, 6191 Ga. Highway 212, Covington.
“You can mail, fax or visit our office if you would like to request an absentee ballot be mailed to your home,” said Mantle.
Just next door, Rockdale County has also held its fair share of voting demonstrations.
“We have visited churches, HOA meetings, Kiwanis Club, anyone who will have us,” said Cynthia Willingham, supervisor of the Rockdale Board of Elections.
Rockdale County has three in-person early voting locations; Rockdale County Government Complex, 1400 Parker Road, Conyers; Conyers Church of Christ, 1410 Flat Shoals Road, Conyers; and St Simon’s Episcopal Church, 1522 Ga. Highway 138 NE, Conyers.
Voters in Rockdale County will soon be able to log on to Rockdale County’s website to click a link that will provide the wait times at the early voting locations as well as on Election Day.
Rockdale County Commissioner Sherri Washington will hold a voting machine demonstration on Thursday, March 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rockdale County Board of Elections Office, 1261 Commercial Drive SW Suite B.
“It’s important for residents to understand the newest technology as it relates to voting. We want to make sure voters are fully prepared to do their civic duty as they take part in the democratic process,” said Washington.
Early voting in both counties (in-person and mail-in) will be held March 2-20. Election Day is Tuesday, March 24.
