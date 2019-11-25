December means plenty of holiday parties and family gatherings; don’t let the flu hold you back from the festivities this season. National Influenza Vaccination Week is Dec. 1-7 and the Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments encourage all to get their flu vaccine.
“Flu season can begin as early as October and even last through May,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, CEO and health director of Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments. “The flu vaccine is the best defense we have against the flu. Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every year before flu activity begins in their community.”
What is new this flu season?
• Flu vaccines have been updated to better match circulating flu viruses
• All regular-dose flu shots will cover four strains of the flu virus
• All four of the vaccine viruses were produced without using eggs
• The nasal-spray flu vaccine is a vaccine option without any needles involved
Influenza can be a serious disease that leads to hospitalization and sometimes death. Regardless of race, age, gender or ethnicity, anyone can get sick from the flu. Those especially at risk are adults 65 years of age and older, adults living in nursing home or other long-term care facilities, children younger than age five, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or other long-term medical conditions. Preventive actions, such as simply washing your hands and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, can guard against the flu. In the 2018-2019 influenza season, Georgia saw 44 deaths and 1,582 hospitalizations in the metro Atlanta area due to influenza infection.
Getting a flu vaccine is more convenient than ever. Vaccines are available at your doctor or local health department, and at many retail pharmacies. Many employers, schools, colleges and universities also offer flu vaccines. CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has approved live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV), also known as the “nasal spray” flu vaccine, as an option during the 2019-2020 flu season.
National Influenza Vaccination Week emphasizes the importance of receiving an annual flu vaccination. Even healthy children and adults can get very sick from the flu. This winter, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments encourage all residents and visitors to stop by your local health department, doctor’s office or pharmacy to get immunized.
More Information
What Types of Flu Shots Are Available at the Health Department?
The regular flu shot is an option for people 6 months and older. High-dose vaccines are specifically designed for people 65 years and older. Our immune systems become weaker with age, which places us at greater risk of severe illness from influenza. The high-dose vaccine has a higher amount of antigen than what is contained in regular flu shots.
How Much Does It Cost – and What Insurance does the Health Department Accept?
· The seasonal flu vaccine for adults is $30
· The seasonal flu vaccine for children (VFC) is $21
· High Dose flu vaccine is $65
For payment the Health Department accepts cash, debit cards, credit cards, Medicare, Medicaid, and several private insurance plans.
How can I set up an onsite flu clinic for my business through the Health Department?
If you would like to schedule a vaccine clinic for your employees, send an email for more information, availability and pricing.
For more information on flu shots, visit www.gnrhealth.com/flu.