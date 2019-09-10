CONYERS — As people pause for a moment of silence in classrooms, offices and other places nationwide on Sept. 11, schools in Newton and Rockdale counties plan to hold special recognitions to honor the local men and women who fight to protect our lives everyday, commemorating the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington, D.C.
Wednesday morning, Mansfield Elementary School will host its annual First Responders Breakfast starting at 7:10 a.m.
Mansfield has been holding this breakfast since 2011.
On Friday starting at 12:15 p.m., the Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology will have a short assembly where the student council will make a collection of speeches, remembering 9/11 and will conclude with a recognition of first responders who serve in the community.
RCPS nurses, school resource officers and other community members will be recognized.
