COVINGTON— In an afternoon news conference Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp recommended all public schools close for at least 14 days to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, or coronavirus.
In the interest of public health, Newton County Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey and Rockdale County Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts followed the governor's recommendation, approving district-wide closures starting Monday, March 16.
This impromptu break in the school routine will leave more than 16,553 students in Rockdale and 19,390 students in Newton County without formal school instruction.
According to a statement released by the Newton County School System on Friday, "All after-school and extra-curricular activities are also cancelled until further notice. This includes both the Alcovy High School and Eastside High School proms. More information about the rescheduling of both proms will be provided to parents at a later date."
At Newton County's Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Fuhrey also confirmed that all field trips in the near term will be considered for suspension or postponement.
"This is nothing we have ever dealt with before," said Fuhrey. "We have not had the scare that you are experiencing across our country, in our state ... we are looking at field trips and identifying trips that are within the state and trips that go outside of the state, and we also have international field trips and we are putting structures in place to ensure that even on school system sponsored trips, we want to make sure our children are safe and their health and well-being is our number one priority. It is not likely we would approve a trip going to a state that has a state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus, whether if there was one case or 100 cases in that state. We do have some international trips scheduled for June, and I think it would be a little premature to call it now. We are working hard to look at every aspect and consider every angle so that our families feel comfortable and know that we would never put anybody in jeopardy."
Furthermore, NCSS will continue to closely monitor and assess the situation to determine when schools should reopen. As additional information and guidance are provided, updates will be shared through School Messenger calls, on the district's website and through social media accounts.
The Rockdale County Board of Education also discussed coronavirus concerns at its monthly work session Thursday night, determining that schools will be closed March 16-27.
According to a release sent Thursday night, "RCPS will implement Independent Learning with students using their school-issued laptops in grades three-12. For students in PreK-second grades, at-home assignments will be posted on their school websites."
Because of Independent Learning, students and teachers will not have to worry about make-up days. All employees will also continue to receive scheduled pay instead of being furloughed.
All RCPS sporting, extra-curricular and academic events such as the Math 24 competition and Superintendent's Academic Awards are also canceled for the time being.
“As we continue to actively monitor COVID-19 developments, I will always prioritize the safety and well-being of our staff, students and families," said Oatts. "After careful deliberation, I have determined that specific actions are required to avert potential exposure to COVID-19. I take these actions after extensive consultation with my Executive Cabinet and the public health department.”
In terms of students who are considered food dependent, RCPS' meal program that usually takes place during summer and winter breaks, Be Bright, Eat Right Rockdale, will be utilized starting Tuesday, March 17.
All families are encouraged to visit www.cdc.gov as well as their school system's webpage for consistent and continuous updates.
