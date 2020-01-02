Rockdale and Newton set employment records in November
COVINGTON - Newton and Rockdale counties set records in November for having the most employed residents ever, according to a Jan. 2 news release from the Georgia Department of Labor.
Newton also saw its monthly and annual numbers decrease for unemployment insurance claims, preliminary numbers showed. The unemployment rate fell too.
“Georgia had a record number of jobs, employment and total individuals in our workforce,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “We had the fewest number of unemployed individuals since 2001, when we had one million fewer people in our workforce. Overall, it was a spectacular month.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate fell in November to 3.5%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points. The nation also grew its labor force by 40,000, increased employment by 83,000 and added more 266,000 jobs.
Georgia’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell in November by 0.1 percentage points to 3.3%. That rate is the lowest since the federal government began keeping records in 1976.
Rates fell across all of Georgia’s 12 regions, with 11 setting a record for lowest rate ever.
In Newton County, the unemployment rate decreased in November by 0.4 percentage points, settling at 3%. A year ago, the rate was 3.8%.
The labor force decreased in November by 105. November’s total was 52,043. That number is up by 323 from the total from November 2018.
Newton ended November with 50,463 employed residents – a new record. The number increased by 83 in November and was up 728 as compared to last November.
The number of unemployment claims decreased in November by about 3%. When compared to last November, claims were down by about 18%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 255 active job postings in Newton for November.
In Rockdale County, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.3 percentage points in November, reaching 3%. A year ago, the rate was 3.8%.
The labor force decreased in November by 90. The November total was 45,086. That number is up by 333 from the total from November 2018.
Rockdale ended November with 43,745 employed residents – a new record high. The number increased by 65 in November and went up by 695 as compared to last November.
The number of unemployment claims decreased in November by 0.5%. When compared to last November, claims were down by about 18%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 579 active job postings in Rockdale for November.