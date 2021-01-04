COVINGTON - Anyone looking to adopt a pet at Newton County Animal Services will be required to make an appointment for the time being due to precautions related to the spread of COVID-19. In addition, Animal Services is not accepting any owner surrenders at this time.
Anyone who is interested in a pet adoption should view the dogs and cats available at https://www.co.newton.ga.us/387/Adopt-A-Pet and then contact Animal Services during business hours to schedule an appointment.
Anyone who believes their pet may be at the shelter should visit co.newton.ga.us/154/animal-services, email newtonac@co.newton.ga.us or call 770-786-9514.
Anyone who has found a stray animal should email a photo of the animal to Animal Services and call to schedule an appointment for drop off.
Adoption fees for cats and dogs at Newton County Animal Services increased Jan. 1 due to the expiration of a grant previously used to offset the costs of spaying and neutering the pets.
The adoption fee for dogs and puppies increased to $100 from $75; the fees for cats and kittens increased to $75 from $60.
Newton Animal Services had received a $48,000 grant from Planned Pethood that helped to offset some of the costs of spaying and neutering procedures.
