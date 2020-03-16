COVINGTON — Newton County Animal Services is taking measures to mitigate the short- and long-term effects of COVID-19 by following recommendations set forth by the National Animal Care and Control Association.
To minimize the number of new animals entering the shelter, Newton County Animal Services will suspend low priority/non-emergency activity and continue to respond to emergency and high priority calls for law enforcement assistance, injured or sick stray animals, cruelty and neglect complaints, bite complaints, and dangerous and aggressive dog complaints.
Response to calls that have been suspended includes non-aggressive stray animal pick-up, leash law and licensing complaints, barking and nuisance complaints, trapping and transport of community cats, and conflict mitigation scenarios.
The shelter will take active measures to reduce non-essential shelter intake, including suspending non-emergency owner surrender intake and encouraging owners who are ill to keep their pets at home.
Newton County Animal Services officers are wearing personal protective equipment for cases requiring a response to a location with someone who is sick or has been exposed to COVID-19.
The Animal Shelter, located at 210 Lower River Road, Covington, is open for adoptions Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4:30 and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
