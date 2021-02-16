COVINGTON — A new cell at the Newton County Landfill will soon be under construction following approval of a $3 million loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners approved the loan at its Feb. 2 meeting. The loan will be repaid through tipping fees and other revenues generated by the Newton County Solid Waste Management Authority, which operates the landfill.
Solid Waste Manager Kevin Walter said construction of the new landfill cell could begin as early as March and is expected to be completed by September. The new cell will not change the footprint of the landfill, something that residents in nearby neighborhoods have opposed.
The contract to construct the cell has been awarded to Peed Bros. Inc. of Butler. The cell will be lined and will have a leachate collection system to prevent groundwater contamination.
The new cell will be the second large project undertaken at the landfill by Peed Bros. In 2018 the company began mining waste from Site 1, an old, unlined cell that is closed. Once fully excavated, the cell can be lined and reopened.
Walter said the excavated waste from Site 1 and solid waste currently being collected in Newton County are being placed in the cell at Site 2. That cell, he said, is expected to be full in another year, which is why it is necessary to construct the new cell. Once the new cell is completed, Site 2 will be covered and closed.
Walter said the new cell is expected to last between three and five years.
The landfill has an overall life expectancy of 60 years remaining, he said.
