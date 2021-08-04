COVINGTON — Newton County taxpayers will see a reduction in the fiscal year 2022 millage rate after the Board of Commissioners approved a $77.6 million general fund budget at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Commissioners will set the millage at 11.14 mills, compared to 12.92 mills for fiscal year 2021. County Manager Lloyd Kerr called it a “significant” reduction.
“I’m very proud of that number, and I think you all as a board should be proud of that number,” he said.
Kerr noted that this is the third year in a row that the county has been able to reduce its millage rate. He said the county continues to see increases in its Local Option Sales Tax and Title Ad Valorem Tax collections. He said the tax digest, which is the assessed value of all taxable property in the county, had increased by $424 million over the past year.
Finance Director Brittany White said the millage reduction would translate to $33 in savings on a home valued at $200,000.
The budget includes average an average 4.5% pay increase for all county employees. The budget also includes the addition of 12 positions in various government departments and 23 in Fire Services in order to staff two new fire stations in the county. Some other positions will be converted from part-time to full-time and reclassified.
The new budget was approved 3-1-1, with District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders opposed and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson abstaining. Henderson explained his vote, saying, “I don’t think $33 a home is a whole lot of money. I had hoped for a real tax deduction.”
Prior to the regular meeting, commissioners held the second and final public hearing on the budget. The were no members of the public speaking in favor of or in opposition to the budget.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.