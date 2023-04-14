COVINGTON — Newton County has begun the process of launching four projects to be funded through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenues.
Earlier this month the Board of Commissioners approved recommendations for project design services from Lose Design for a community water park, a southside community park and a westside community park. Commissioners also approved a contract with Sunbelt Builders for a Senior Services enrichment center. All four projects were approved by voters in the 2022 SPLOST referendum.
Consulting project manager Jeff Prine, with Ascension Program Management, said the contracts with Lose Design call for design services for the water park ($68,760) and design and property assessment services for the westside ($30,000) and southside ($30,000) community parks. Sunbelt will provide design and property assessment services for the senior center ($159,500).
Prine explained that the property assessments involve identifying the general size of the property needed for each project, the components that will be included and a diagram of how the projects will be developed. He said the consultants will work with the Board of the Commissioners and the community to develop specific expectations for each project and use that information to develop conceptual plans. Once the project needs are determined, the site selection process can begin, he said.
Commissioners approved each contract unanimously at their April 4 meeting.
Voters approved the four projects in a 1% sales tax referendum held Nov. 8, 2022. Voters approved $3.4 million for a westside community park, $2.3 million for a southside park, $5.7 million for a community water park, and $4.5 million for a Senior Services enrichment center. Collections will begin July 1, immediately following the expiration of 2017 SPLOST collections. The sales tax is expected to generate about $108 million over six years.
In March commissioners approved a resolution calling for the issuance of $24.2 million in general obligation bonds to begin funding some of the SPLOST projects ahead of the sales tax collections.
