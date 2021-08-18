COVINGTON — A Conditional Use Permit that will allow development of a gas station with underground fuel tanks at Ga. Highway 11 and Interstate 20 was approved by the Newton Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
The project, which drew opposition from the mostly rural area that is part of the Brick Store Overlay zoning district, is a scaled down version of a plan that initially included a large travel center and truck stop on the site. The Board of Commissioners rejected that rezoning request in February. Subsequent negotiations beteween developer Jones Petroleum/JPC Design Construction, area residents and the county’s Developmet Services Department resulted in a plan that meets the requirements of the Brick Store Overlay and does not include fueling for tractor trailer trucks or other amenities associated with a truck stop.
Developers agreed to a number of special conditions for the project, including limiting fueling to 16 motor vehicle pumps (a total of 32 fueling positions); prohibiting extended parking except for employees during working hours; prohibiting overnight customer parking; prohibiting fueling positions for tractor-trailer trucks; and no public access to showers or laundry facilities on the premises. The project will have three restaurants and possibly four.
Despite those special conditions, residents were not completely satisfied with the negotiations. River Cove Meadows resident Wayne Pugh said he would like to see the operating hours begin at 5 a.m. and end at 11:30 p.m. rather than the 12:30 p.m. that was approved. River Cove Resident LeAnn Long objected to the size of the convenience store, which was initially going to be 8,000 square feet. The plan approved Tuesday includes a convenience store of 24,900 square feet.
However, Development Services Director Judy Johnson pointed out that the developer did not need a Conditional Use Permit to build a convenience store of that size. The CUP was needed only for the fueling and underground storage components of the project. The necessary Highway Commercial zoning is also already in place.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards, in whose district the convenience store will be built, said constituents were mostly pleased with the approved plan. “It’s a sigh of relief, to be honest with you,” he said.
Richard Milam, the attorney for Jones Petroleum noted that the process of obtaining the CUP had been protracted.
“We think we have a good compromise here that will be something good for this community,” said Milam. “It will not be a truck stop; the conditions make that as clear as you possibly can …”
When the Board of Commissioners initially rejected Jones Petroleum’s request for a CUP and rezoning in February, the developer filed a lawsuit against the county. Following Tuesday night’s vote to approve the CUP, commissioners approved a settlement of the lawsuit with Jones Petroleum. Under the terms of the settlement, Jones Petroleum agreed to drop the lawsuit and the county agreed to initiate a rezoning of property adjacent to the convenience center site on Ga. Highway 11 that is zoned Agricultural. Commissioners will seek to have the property zoned Highway Commercial to match the zoning of the convenience center site. There was no monetary settlement.
