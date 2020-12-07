COVINGTON — Newton County Fire Services got the go-ahead last week to order a new pumper truck for Station 4 at a cost of $636,861.
According to County Manager Lloyd Kerr, issuing a purchase order for the truck before the end of the year will allow the county to avoid a $70,000 price increase that will be effective Jan. 1. Commissioners approved the purchase at their Dec. 1 meeting. The truck will be purchased with proceeds from $5 million in bonds the county will issue to construct Station 4 on Big Woods Road in the eastern portion of the county.
Commissioners decided last fall to build the new station when fire insurance premiums for some homeowners in Districts 1 and 5 soared following an audit by the Insurance Services Office. That audit resulted in increased ISO ratings that subsequently led to drastically higher rates for homeowners.
The county expects the new fire station will cost about $3 million to construct, with an additional estimated $875,000 for apparatus and equipment. Staffing and training personnel would be additional costs. The county paid $65,000 for 5 acres of land for the fire station.
