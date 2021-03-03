COVINGTON — A contract for construction of Fire Station 4 on County Road 213 has been approved by the Newton County Board of Commissioners.
Sunbelt Builders was awarded the $2,652,155 contract by unanimous vote at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday. According to Project Manager Jeff Prine, Sunbelt was the “most competitive” bidder and came in within budget.
The fire station will encompass 9,150 square feet of building area and include three apparatus bays, a cascade room, decontamination area and living space — including kitchen, dining room, bathrooms and bunk rooms. The facility was designed by architects Cunningham, Forehand, Matthews & Moore.
Newton commissioners had previously voted to construct the fire station, which will be built and equipped through $5 million in bonds.
Commissioners agreed in July to purchase 5 acres for the new fire station at County Road 213 and Big Woods Road from the Peggy Jean Knox residual trust for $65,000.
Commissioners decided to build the new station after learning that fire insurance premiums for some homeowners in Districts 1 and 5 had soared following an October 2019 audit by the Insurance Services Office. That audit resulted in increased ISO ratings that subsequently led to the higher rates for homeowners.
The new Station 4, in conjunction with a new fire station on Gum Creek Road and the county’s seven other stations, would place about 95 percent of the county’s population within a 5-mile distance from a fire station, a key criteria in setting ISO ratings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.