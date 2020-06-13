COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners will host its first in-person meeting Tuesday, June 16, since government offices closed in March due to COVID-19.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s Executive Order, which goes into effect June 16, limits the number of people permitted to gather to 50. The capacity of the boardroom in the Newton County Historic Courthouse will be limited to reflect that. Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea is asked to stay home.
For those who do not feel comfortable or cannot attend a meeting, both the fiscal year 2021 budget hearing and public meeting will be conducted live via Zoom by calling 646-876-9923 and entering the Meeting ID 912 9044 4041 or joining zoom.us/j/91290444041.
The following are temporary policies to ensure the safety of all attending Board of Commissioners meetings:
♦ No more than 50 people, including staff, will be allowed in the Historic Courthouse boardroom at one time.
♦ Everyone entering Newton County government buildings will be recommended to wear a mask. If you do not have one, one can be provided.
♦ Everyone entering Newton County government buildings will be recommended to maintain social distancing.
♦ Those attending BOC meetings will be asked what portion of the meeting they are there to attend.
♦ Due to limited space in the boardroom, the public is asked to rotate out of the meeting after the portion they are interested in has concluded to allow others access.
♦ The public comment section will be toward the beginning of each meeting and will be allowed for both agenda topics and non-agenda topics.
♦ Meetings will still be offered for remote attendance via Zoom with a comment portion.
♦ Meetings will be streamed live on Facebook.com/NewtonCountyGA
