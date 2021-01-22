COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education unanimously elected new officers at its Jan. 19 meeting, naming Abigail Coggin as chair and Trey Bailey as vice chair. The new officers will serve through the school board's 2022 meetings.
Coggin is serving in her third term on the Newton County Board of Education, having originally been elected in November 2010 and then re-elected in 2014 and 2018. She is the District 5 representative. A Newton County native, Coggin is a graduate of Newton County High School. She continued her education by graduating from Oxford College and Emory University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Coggin is currently employed by the Arts Association in Newton County.
Bailey has served as District 1 representative on the Newton County Board of Education since 2016. A native of Newton County, Bailey also graduated from Newton County High School and later graduated from Mercer University with a bachelor in business information systems. He currently serves as the executive pastor at Eastridge Church.
“Both Mrs. Coggin and Mr. Bailey are excellent leaders, and I look forward to working with them in their capacity as board chair and vice chair,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System. “We are fortunate in Newton County that each and every one of our school board members makes decisions for our school system based on what is best for our students and staff. As a result of their best practices, our school board has regularly been honored as a Quality School Board by the Georgia School Board Association. Our board members, together with our students and staff exemplify our motto of Spirit, Pride, and Excellence; that is why our district has been recognized over and over again at the regional, state and national level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.