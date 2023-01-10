Newton County Board of Education members, Trey Bailey, Shakila Henderson-Baker, and Abigail Coggin were sworn in by Newton County Probate Judge Melanie Bell on Jan. 6 to begin their new terms of office. All three were re-elected without opposition in the November 2022 General Election.

Trey Bailey will begin his second full term on the Newton County Board of Education this year as a representative of District 1. A native of Newton County and graduate of Newton County High School, Baily currently serves as the executive pastor at Eastridge Community Church. He is a graduate Newton County High School and Mercer University.

