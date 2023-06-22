Newton County School System.jpg

COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education is proposing to set a fiscal year 2024 millage rate of 16.788 mills, the same rate as last year. The rate will result in a tax increase for property owners who saw an increase in their assessed values.

The school board will hold three public hearings on the millage rate: Thursday, July 6, 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 9 a.m.; and Tuesday, July 18, 5 p.m. All meetings will be held in the E. Wendell Clamp Board Room at the Administrative Offices at 2109 Newton Drive, Covington.

