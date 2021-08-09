COVINGTON — The Newton Board of Education will hold three public hearings on the fiscal year 2022 millage rate in the next two weeks.
The three public hearings are set for Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Newton County Board of Education Administrative Offices located at 2109 Newton Drive. The board is expected to set the millage rate following the Aug. 24 public hearing.
The Board of Education has approved a budget of $233.8 million for fiscal year 2022, based on a millage rate of 19.788 mills for maintenance and operations. This is the same millage rate approved in fiscal 2021. However, because the value of taxable property in the county has increased, the school system would collect more tax revenue if the millage rate remains the same. Although the annual budget does not reflect a millage rate increase, legislation states that if the M&O millage rate is not reduced by the same percentage that the digest increased (11.56%), the public must be notified that the board is increasing taxes.
According to the school system, the board will discuss reducing the millage rate at the upcoming public hearings; however, it is not likely that the rate will be reduced enough to collect the same amount of tax revenue as last year.
The BOE’s fiscal year 2022 budget includes permanent 3% pay increases for all employees and restoration of about $6.5 million of the $10 million in QBE funds that were cut by the state last summer in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
