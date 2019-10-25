COVINGTON - The Newton County Board of Commissioners will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Turner Lake Complex. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
As in the past, this town hall will not be limited to any subject; residents can bring questions on any topic to the meeting.
Following the town hall, the Newton County Solid Waste Authority will host a Public Information Open House on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church.
The meeting will allow citizens to hear an update on the landfill improvement project. The project began in January of 2019 and is anticipated to take three years to complete.
Improvements to the landfill will include placing waste from an older outdated cell to a new lined area of the landfill. The lining will keep the environment around the landfill from being contaminated from any possible leachate which could come from an unlined cell.
Also during the meeting, the public will also have a chance to be introduced to a draft of the Solid Waste Management Authority’s Strategic Plan.
The public is invited to the meeting at 1142 Ga. Highway 162, Covington.