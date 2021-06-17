COVINGTON — Construction of a new E-911 communications system got underway Thursday with a groundbreaking ceremony at Fire Station No. 9 for the first of three new communications towers.
The new system, a project that has been in the works since 2017, will cost about $14 million and improve radio communications throughout the county.
At Thursday’s groundbreaking, Newton Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes said he was excited to see the project getting underway.
“We are just so excited about the opportunity to make sure that our first responders are safe and also the citizens in this community are safe,” he said.
Covington Mayor Steve Horton, who previously served as a police officer, said he understands the need for better communications.
“Much like a bridge connects an island to the mainland, E-911 operation connects our citizens and businesses within this community to the people and agencies — generally public safety agencies — that can help them during times of need and crisis,” said Horton. “Therefore, E-911 personnel who answer the phones and man the radios are often the first and sometimes the last call that is made when people need help the worst. During those times, competent, well-trained personnel and adequate equipment and support structures, such as we are here for today, are absolutely vital to a positive outcome.”
County Manager Lloyd Kerr said the new Motorola P25 system will be a big improvement over current communication capabilities.
“This system we are putting in now will give us 98% coverage in the county, which is phenomenal,” said Kerr, “and will give us the ability to talk in places we’ve never had the ability to communicate before.”
Kerr also thanked the Board of Commissioners for committing excess 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenues to the project, which was initially underfunded. He also thanked Newton taxpayers for approving the SPLOST in the first place.
Newton County contracted with Tusa Consulting in 2019 to guide the project to completion and with Motorola in June 2020 for implementation.
According to the county, Motorola was selected over other project bidders based, in part, on its guarantee of improved coverage. Motorola guarantees 98% or greater coverage by portable radio outdoors in the county; 97% or greater coverage by portable radio in reinforced concrete buildings built to a 6 decibel standard; 97% or greater coverage in the cities of Mansfield and Newborn, and in other areas where coverage is currently unreliable and in buildings constructed to a 10 decibel standard; and 97% or greater in the cities of Covington, Porterdale, Oxford and by portable radio in buildings constructed to a 20 decibel standard.
In addition, the new P25 system will be compatible with systems currently used in Walton, Rockdale and Henry counties.
