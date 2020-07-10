COVINGTON — Newton County’s attempt to hold a public hearing on the budget was “bombed” Tuesday evening when the Zoom virtual meeting was disrupted by profane words and pornographic images placed on the site apparently by several unidentified users.
As a result, Chairman Marcello Banes called off the meeting. Since the board is required to advertise and hold two public hearings before the budget can be approved, County Manager Lloyd Kerr said the second meeting, advertised for July 14 at 5 p.m., will now be the first meeting, and a second meeting will be held on July 21, followed by adoption of the budget.
Zoom bombing is defined as strangers intruding on others’ meetings either intentionally or randomly by choosing a meeting ID from the internet. It is not uncommon for them to disrupt the meetings in ways similar to what happened to the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
The board had just begun a presentation on the budget when the Zoom-bombing occurred.
“There were multiple people on there doing it,” said Kerr. “It appeared to be a concerted effort, but I don’t know that for certain. It was pretty horrific.”
Since BOC meetings are open to the public, the link to attend the meetings is public. In this case, Kerr said the “bombers” could be heard talking in the background and also took over the screen, posting the offensive words and images.
