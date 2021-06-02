COVINGTON — Newton County’s proposed fiscal year 2022 general fund budget includes more than $1.3 million in new personnel spending, including 16 positions to man the new Fire Station No. 4.
Not all of the new personnel is for new positions. About $85,000 is for reevaluating positions from part-time to full-time in Senior Services, Magistrate Court, and the District Attorney’s Office.
New positions are budgeted as follows:
• Grant writer in the Board of Commissioners Office - $62,154
• Tax assistant in the Tax Commissioner’s Office - $46,725
• Administration technician for Elections - $46,725
• Microsystems specialist in Information Services - $46,725
• One intern and one technician in GIS - $21,530
• Six equipment operators in Public Works to assist with trash pickup - $297,188
• Sixteen new positions for Fire Services - $504,250
• Four new positions for Development Services - $220,565
According to Finance Director Brittany White, the Fire Services positions are budgeted for half a year, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
Funds for the new positions will be held in contingency until the positions are filled.
According to the county budget, the new and expanded positions are needed due to growth in the county and an increased demand for services.
