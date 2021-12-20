Archie Shepherd was honored with the county’s Bicentennial Award at Saturday night’s celebration of Newton County’s 200th birthday. Shown with Shepherd are County Manager Lloyd Kerr, left, and Commission Chairman Marcello Banes, right.
Newton County’s Historic Courthouse was decked out for the county’s Bicentennial Birthday Bash Saturday, Dec. 18.
Archie Shepherd was honored with the county’s Bicentennial Award at Saturday night’s celebration of Newton County’s 200th birthday. Shown with Shepherd are County Manager Lloyd Kerr, left, and Commission Chairman Marcello Banes, right.
Special Photos
Rainfall Saturday evening didn’t dampen the fireworks display celebrating Newton County’s 200th birthday.
Newton County residents were invited to “Spin to Win” T-shirts, coffee cups, candy and other gifts at the bicentennial celebration.
COVINGTON — Newton County celebrated its 200th birthday Saturday evening with music, games, refreshments and Bicentennial Awards for some special people in the community.
Despite gloomy, wet weather, a small but undaunted crowd gathered around the Historic Square for the Bicentennial Birthday Bash that culminated with a fireworks display.
Honorees recognized for their contributions to the community were: Archie Shepherd (Bicentennial Award), Rev. James T. Walden Sr. (Chairman’s Award), Dr. Laklieshia Izzard (One Newton Award), Newton County Clerk Jackie Smith (One Newton Award), We Ride to Provide (Non-Profit Award) and Fletcher’s Jewelry (Hometown Business Award).
In addition to these awards, representatives from the county and its municipalities and school system contributed items to be placed inside a time capsule that will be placed in the park behind the county Administration Building.
The following items were contributed:
♦ Covington Mayor Steve Horton presented a photo collage of all the city’s employees and elected officials, so that those who open the capsule in the future will see who worked for the city.
♦ Mansfield Mayor G.W. Davis contributed a list of the town’s employees, a map of the city center, and a copy of the town’s website.
♦ Newborn Mayor Gregg Ellwanger supplied a T-shirt with a picture of Newborn’s Historic School House.
♦ Oxford Mayor David Eady presented an envelope containing acorns from the town’s famous Yarbrough Oak.
♦ Porterdale City Manager Frank Ethridge contributed a twine spool that had been used at the old Osprey Mill and a letter from Mayor Arlene Chapman.
♦ Traysa Price, mayor pro-tem for Social Circle, presented a gold key to the city.
♦ Sheila Thomas, chief Strategy and Support Services officer for the Newton County School System, and student R.J. Smith provided a T-shirt Smith designed with the bicentennial logo.
Saturday’s event also included games and giveaways, visits with Santa and music provided by Kollaboration Live Band.
The Birthday Bash was the final activity planned by the eight-person Bicentennial Committee. Other events have included service days in each of the commission districts, community clean-ups, proclamations for the municipalities, the Newton County School System, the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority and the Georgia Legislature, and free screenings at Legion Field of films produced in the area.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.