COVINGTON — Hundreds took part in Saturday’s Juneteenth parade organized by the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation. The parade, which started at Legion Field and followed a route down Floyd Street and around the Square, featured music, motorcycles, horseback riders, Scout troops, local dignitaries, church groups and many more. Grand marshals for the parade were T.K. and Louise Adams.
Juneteenth observes the end of slavery in the U.S. and marks the day — June 19, 1865 — when news of emancipation reached people in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy in Galveston, Texas.
Although the Emancipation Proclamation, an executive order declaring that “all persons held as slaves” would be free, was signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, and Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender in Appomattox, Va., marked the end of the Civil War in April of 1865, news spread slowly. When the announcement of freedom finally reached Galveston, Texas, newly liberated Blacks celebrated with prayer, dance and community feasts. Many observances today bring together family members and recognize Black freedom by reading passages from the Emancipation Proclamation and holding religious services.
For a photo gallery of the parade, visit www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.