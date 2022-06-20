...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday June 21...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday June 21.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
1 of 3
Three students of the Academy of Liberal Arts at Newton High School were honored to walk at the head of the parade carrying the official Juneteenth Independence Day banner. They are, l-r, Shenae Watt, Esther Kamau and Eris Sellers.
Roscoe Gatewood traveled south from Cincinnati, Ohio, to help friends with feeding the Juneteenth crowd. Gatewood said he was preparing fish, chicken and ribs. "We can feed a thousand easy," he said. "but if it's more than that, we're willing to do that too."
Three students of the Academy of Liberal Arts at Newton High School were honored to walk at the head of the parade carrying the official Juneteenth Independence Day banner. They are, l-r, Shenae Watt, Esther Kamau and Eris Sellers.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
Roscoe Gatewood traveled south from Cincinnati, Ohio, to help friends with feeding the Juneteenth crowd. Gatewood said he was preparing fish, chicken and ribs. "We can feed a thousand easy," he said. "but if it's more than that, we're willing to do that too."
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
James Hamm, owner of Town House Cafe in Covington, was chosen as king of the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration.
COVINGTON — Newton County kicked off its Juneteenth celebration Saturday with a morning parade let by Grand Marshal Lester Lackey.
The parade, which started at Legion Field, featured 35 entries ranging from fraternal organizations to a motorcycle group, Sling Shot motor rides and elected officials.
Honorees taking part in the parade were Juneteenth King James Hamm, Juneteenth Queen Rose Bagby, 2022 Mother of the Year Jeanette Perry and 2022 Father of the Year Willie Banks, as well as honorees from previous years.
Music was provided by the Alcovy High School Marching Tigers.
The celebration of freedom was sponsored by Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation.
In addition to the parade, festivities at Legion Field included, 3-point basketball, bingo, praise and worship, card games, and kids games.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.