COVINGTON — Newton County kicked off its Juneteenth celebration Saturday with a morning parade let by Grand Marshal Lester Lackey.

The parade, which started at Legion Field, featured 35 entries ranging from fraternal organizations to a motorcycle group, Sling Shot motor rides and elected officials.

Honorees taking part in the parade were Juneteenth King James Hamm, Juneteenth Queen Rose Bagby, 2022 Mother of the Year Jeanette Perry and 2022 Father of the Year Willie Banks, as well as honorees from previous years.

Music was provided by the Alcovy High School Marching Tigers.

The celebration of freedom was sponsored by Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation.

In addition to the parade, festivities at Legion Field included, 3-point basketball, bingo, praise and worship, card games, and kids games.

