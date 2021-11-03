COVINGTON — Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes Tuesday night exercised his veto power in order to renew the appointment of County Manager Lloyd Kerr.
Banes vetoed a 3-2 vote opposing the one-year renewal of Kerr’s contract. The vote not to renew fell along party lines, with Democrats Demond Mason, District 2, Alana Sanders, District 3, and J.C. Henderson, District 4, voting no. Republicans Stan Edwards, District 1, and Ronnie Cowan, District 5, voted to renew.
Banes advised commissioners that he will notify them in writing of the veto, and Kerr’s appointment renewal will be placed on the Dec. 7 agenda. Under the county’s charter, the chairman has the power to veto a 3-2 vote. A veto can be overridden only by a super majority vote of 4-1.
Banes said Tuesday night that, due to Kerr’s leadership, the county is in better financial shape than it has been in many years. Banes said under Kerr’s management the county has rebuilt its reserves to the level recommended by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
“We have close to five months of operating funds, and that’s because of Mr. Kerr’s leadership,” said Banes. “And I can tell you this, if you don’t like the form of government, then you change the form of government. The way the form of government reads right now, the chairman is the CEO and the county manager is the chief operating officer of the county. … This county is in better shape now than it has been in the history of this county … look at our credit rating; it is in better shape than it’s ever been.”
Sanders vowed that she would work at the state level to change the county’s enabling legislation and the chairman’s veto power.
“To me ‘no’ does not mean ‘no’; it means go beyond the power that is on this level and go above and change what needs to be changed,” said Sanders.
Kerr’s new contract provides for an annual base salary of $155,000, a $500 per month car allowance, and contributions to retirement and insurance funds. If Kerr is fired, he will receive nine months of severance pay. The primary change to Kerr’s contract from the previous year is the increase in base pay from $135,000 annually to $155,000.
The provision of severance pay was a key objection for Sanders. She said it does not protect the county if the county manager “is not a good fit” for the county.
Kerr is entering the final year of a three-year contract. He comes up for reappointment each year of the contract.
Kerr was last reappointed in January 2020 by a unanimous vote of the Board of Commissioners. Sanders is the only current member who was not on the board last January.
Henderson said Tuesday night that he had not voted for Kerr’s current contract. However, last January when Kerr’s appointment was renewed, Henderson praised his work.
“He has really made District 4 look good,” Henderson said at the time. “I am very appreciative. I thank him, and may he continue to work with us.”
Kerr has recently come under fire — primarily by Sanders and Henderson — over his plan to hire a consultant to oversee distribution of more than $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Sanders and Henderson have complained that Kerr’s plan is taking too long to get money to their constituents. Kerr has maintained that the county does not have sufficient in-house staff to oversee the funding program and that it is more fiscally responsible to hire a third party to handle the distribution. He issued a request for proposals from consultants in August and has received about 110 responses. Kerr said the period to respond to the RFP will close in about two weeks.
To expedite distribution of federal funds, commissioners voted Monday night to allocate $1 million to each district, with the recipients of funds to be determined by each district’s commissioner. Kerr said managing five different distribution programs will be problematic.
“Without all the safeguards in place, I could not in good conscience sign off those nor could I expect any of my employees to sign off any of those disbursements unless we had everything in place that would need to be in place,” said Kerr, adding he would gladly have a consultant manage those disbursements.
Henderson responded that the management should be Kerr’s responsibility. “It is supposed to be your job whatever we ask you to do, within reason, for you to consult with our (legal) counsel … to help you or assist you for the objective we ask you to do.”
Henderson reiterated a suggestion he has made twice previously to hire former county attorney Tommy Craig to oversee the distribution. Craig was fired by the county in 2015 under a cloud of controversy but still represents the Tax Commissioner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
Acting county attorney Patrick Jaugstetter said “it is not in the county’s interest to have the attorney manage a program like this, whether it’s this attorney or any other attorney. … attorneys are not equipped to manage financial programs like this. That is an invitation for disaster.
“I could certainly hire somebody (to oversee the disbursement),” Jaugstetter added. “But what I would do is exactly what Mr. Kerr is doing … to make sure I am hiring the most qualified person at the best price.”
