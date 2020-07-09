COVINGTON — In the time of a worldwide health crisis, the best laid plans often don’t go as expected.
Such is the case for Newton County School System, which had planned to have in-person graduations for all three high schools on Aug.1 at each school’s gymnasium. However, due to the continuing spread of coronavirus cases, school system officials have decided to have the graduations at Sharp Stadium, which is more conducive to social distancing.
In addition, the high schools will have graduations on two consecutive days. The Newton High School graduation ceremony will take place on Friday, July 31, at 8 p.m. Both Alcovy High and Eastside High will have graduation ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 1. Alcovy’s ceremony will begin at 8 a.m., and Eastside’s ceremony will begin at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2, will serve as a rain date in case inclement weather cancels a ceremony.
All three high schools have already held online graduation ceremonies.
In order for the school system to finalize plans for the ceremonies, parents are asked to complete a registration form to let the school system know if they and their student will or will not be participating in the graduation ceremony. The registration form can be found at:
2020 NCSS Graduation Registration Form
The deadline to complete the registration form is Tuesday, July 14, by 1 p.m..
The school system has also announced that, due to the increase in cases of COVID-19, it is not practical or safe to conduct a prom at this time. Students are asked to reach out to their school principal for specific instructions on refunds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.