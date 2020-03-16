COVINGTON - To protect both public and office staff from possible spread of COVID-19 the Newton County Clerk of Superior Court’s office is modifying the delivery of some of its services. The office remains open; however, to limit the flow of traffic, the following measures are being taken:
• Civil and Criminal Case e-filing is available in Newton County. If you currently hand file your proceedings the Clerk's Officeis asking if you could at this time visit www.Peachcourt.com and consider e-filing your proceedings. There is a small fee associated with the e-filing.
• Copy request. If you need a copy of your sentence, divorce final, deed or other documents please consider submitting a written request for the copies. The Clerk's Office will try to expedite these request faster than normal. The copy fee is $1 per page and the office will accept personal checks at this time to limit the need for you to go out and obtain a money order. Please make your checks payable to Newton County Clerk of Superior Court. On your request please include as much information as possible and a contact number in the event the office has questions. Contact the office 770-784-2035 if you need know the number of pages in your request.
• Passport Application Processing is suspended until April 30, 2020. - You may visit www.travel.state.gov to find more information regarding other acceptance agencies or restrictions on travel.
• Real Estate Filings – Newton County deeds, liens, plats and uccs are now available online at www.gsccca.org This is a subscription website and allows access as a one-time user or a subscription. You can obtain copies of your deed, lien plat and ucc via this website. Also, e-filing is now available for your real estate documents with UCCs being mandatory. Please visit http://efile.gsccca.org. The Clerk's Office strongly encourage everyone to take advantage of these avenues during this time of uncertainty as to the coronavirus.
• Trade Names – Trade Name applications are accepted by mail. Please mail your trade application to 1132 Usher Street Room 338 Covington, GA 30014
• Georgia state of emergency – The Clerk's Office is asking the citizens of Newton County to please wait until the state of emergency for Georgia has been lifted to file and process: NOTARY APPLICATION FOR NEW APPLICANTS AND RECORDING OF DD214 MILITARY DISCHARGE PAPERS.
The Newton County Clerk of Court’s office is open for operation. Please consider your health and the health of others before coming to the office when you can process something online or through the mail. Continue to check the website and Newton County’s social media pages for updates when they become available.
