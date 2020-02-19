COVINGTON —Newton College & Career Academy culinary arts instructor, Scott Quinlan, was recently named the 2019 Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education’s New Teacher of the Year.
He will now represent Georgia in the Association for Career & Technical Education (GACTE) Region II competition in October 2020.
Region II includes: Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
“Being recognized as GACTE New Teacher of the year is one of the greatest honors I have received in my short educational career,” said Quinlan. “This achievement would not be possible without the remarkable leadership we have at the Newton County Board of Education. I am humbled by this acknowledgement and thankful for the tremendous support I receive from the dynamic administration team at NCCA.”
Quinlan holds an Associate’s of Applied Science-Culinary Arts degree from Johnson & Wales University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Workforce Management and Leadership from the College of Coastal Georgia.
He transitioned into education from the culinary arts field and has served as an instructor for the past six years—all with Newton County Schools at the Newton College & Career Academy.
“Culinary school had a significant influence on my path to becoming a teacher,” Quinlan explained. “I wanted to pass on the skills and knowledge I received to future generations of culinary arts professionals. Newton County School System is the first and only school system I have worked in.”
“This recognition doesn’t surprise me at all,” said Chad Walker, principal and chief executive officer of the Newton College and Career Academy. “I am always looking for instructors who have a passion for what they teach and have industry experience. Chef Quinlan has both of those qualities. I am so proud of him for winning the GACTE New Teacher of the Year! He has been a fantastic addition to our staff. Our associates absolutely love his hands on approach to learning.”
