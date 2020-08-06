COVINGTON — Newton County’s inability to get its high legal fees under control has prompted Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes to issue a call for the county to move quickly toward creating a legal department and hiring an in-house attorney.
Banes said he plans to call a work session in the near future so commissioners can discuss the proposal.
“We’ve got to sit down and really talk about what is the best move for the county to make sure we get the best possible legal representation for our county and do it in the most cost-effective way,” said Banes, adding that he would like the transition to begin before January.
Banes recently outlined his position in the Chairman’s Corner he posts on the county’s website.
“After the incorporation of our new Strategic Plan, I am confident that our County Manager Lloyd Kerr, with the assistance of an in-house counsel, has the proper staffing to address department and human resource legal issues that may arise …” Banes wrote. “The creation of a county Legal Department with one salaried attorney and one support staff is an example of how we can drastically reduce our legal fees and legal expenses.”
Alternatively, Banes said if the county continues to contract with an attorney, a cap of $350,000 to $450,000 should be set on fees.
High legal fees have been a problem for Newton County for years. Legal fees first topped $1 million in fiscal year 2014 and did so again in four out of six of the succeeding fiscal years.
Former county attorney Tommy Craig, who also acted as consultant for the county on the now-shelved Bear Creek reservoir project, was criticized for the high legal fees. In 2016 the county effectively fired Craig by voting to go with an in-house attorney. However, that plan never moved forward. Instead, the county hired the law firm of Jarrard & Davis, with attorney Megan Martin as the lead attorney representing the county, on an interim basis. They entered into a contract with Martin in August of that year.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has continued to use Craig for legal representation.
Over the past four years, Martin has worked to help the county reduce its legal spending, telling commissioners that county departments are too reliant on legal advice. At the same time she worked to disentangle the county from a years-long lawsuit involving the county landfill and other legal issues involving the reservoir project and more.
In fiscal year 2017, the first full year under Martin’s representation, the county spent $1.072 million on legal fees with the Sheriff’s Office spending $349,866. Since that year, the county government’s legal spending began a downward trend, hitting its lowest point in fiscal year 2020 at $653,355. In contrast, the Sheriff’s Office’s legal spending went from $153,977 in fiscal year to $339,016 in fiscal year 2017, $349,866 in fiscal 2018, and $360,153 in fiscal 2019 before declining to $291,207 in fiscal 2020.
Banes said he appreciates the representation Martin and Jarrard & Davis have provided the county, but he now feels the county needs to “address our legal costs in a more aggressive manner.”
Banes stated that Newton’s fees are out of line with those in neighboring counties. Information provided by the county shows that Walton County’s government, which uses a contract attorney, spent $217,152 on legal services in fiscal year 2020, including representation for its sheriff’s office. Rockdale County, which also uses a contract attorney, spent a total of $640,165, including its sheriff’s office. In comparison, Newton spent a total of $944,562, including $291,207 for the NCSO.
Henry County, with a population more than double Newton’s, uses an in-house attorney. According to the county, Henry spent a total of $589,674 for county government and sheriff’s office representation in fiscal 2020.
Banes said he felt putting the information out on the county’s website was the best way to gain some momentum for the proposal.
“Now that the information is out there for commissioners to look at, we can begin to see how we can implement the plan,” he said.
