Sanders.jpg

Alana Sanders

COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners has denied a travel request from District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders in the first test of the county’s new travel policy.

Sanders had asked the county to fund travel and training costs to allow her to attend the five-day National Association of Black County Officials conference in North Carolina in October.

