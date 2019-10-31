COVINGTON — Tuesday night’s Newton County town hall meeting began with something commissioners don’t often hear — praise for how well they are running county government.
Resident Archie Shepherd was the first to approach the podium at the meeting, which was attended by fewer than a dozen citizens. Shepherd said he’s “happy to see the way the county is going.”
“This place is on the ball … I’m proud to live here in Newton County. You guys are doing a wonderful job,” he said.
Despite the sparse turnout, commissioners did address a couple of important community issues. In response to a question about public transit, County Manager Lloyd Kerr said the county expects to enter a contract with the Atlanta Regional Commission for a $70,000 transit study that will identify the best type of transit for the county — whether it is a fixed bus route, an on-demand service such as Lyfte or Uber, or a combination of the two.
Kerr said the study will also make recommendations on how the county might be able to fund maintenance and operations of a transit system.
In the wake of a consent order approved Monday that temporarily closes the BD medical sterilization facility in Covington, there were also questions about testing for ethylene oxide, or EtO, a cancer-causing gas used by BD.
Chairman Marcello Banes said Newton County will “continue to follow the leadership of the governor” in addressing EtO emissions from the BD plant. “To get outside that leadership would, I think, not be good for this community,” said Banes.
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson said his primary concern is the welfare of the people of Newton County. Henderson said while he wants to support the efforts of Gov. Brian Kemp in addressing the EtO issue, his first responsibility is to “stand up for the people of Newton County.”
Henderson said he believes all of the governments in Newton County should have presented a united front in the effort to protect residents.
Banes agreed that the entire leadership base of the county should have petitioned the Governor’s Office for support; however, he said it is important to make sure their voices are heard.
“We need to make sure we have the right people in place to get something done,” he said.
Earlier this month, Attorney General Chris Carr filed a complaint in Newton County Superior Court on behalf of Gov. Kemp and the state Environmental Protection Division to temporarily stop BD from operating its Covington medical device sterilization facility.
A hearing on the complaint was held Monday, which resulted in the temporary shutdown of the plant from Oct. 30 through Nov. 6 to allow EPD to take ambient air monitoring samples in the area when the company’s sterilization systems are not in operation. Sterilization employees will report to work and get paid as normal, but they will perform other tasks while sterilization operations are temporarily suspended.
The city of Covington has conducted its own testing for EtO, and the EPD has also conducted testing.