COVINGTON — The rezoning of approximately 28 acres off Dogwood Drive to allow for development of a warehouse was approved by the Board of Commissioners in a split decision at the July 20 regular meeting. The zoning was changed from R2, single-family residential, which would have allowed development of potentially more than 90 homes.
The property, owned by the family of Conyers City Council member Cleveland Stroud, is located to the north of Vantage Industries’ property and is part of a 32-acre tract that will be developed by Native Development Group. An additional 4 acres is located across the county line in Rockdale County and is already zoned industrial. The property was listed for sale at $1.6 million.
The rezoning request was heard by the Newton County Planning Commission in March, at which time the planning board heard concerns from residents about industrial development near their neighborhoods. The Planning Commission recommended denial. The rezoning request was scheduled to be heard by the Board of Commissioners on April 20, but the applicant asked to table the matter for 90 days to allow time to meet with residents.
According to Planning Services Director Judy Johnson, the rezoning is consistent with the policies and intent of the county’s comprehensive plan. She said the development will have two entrances off Dogwood Drive and 1,300 feet of road frontage. At completion, which is expected in 2023, the development will have 372,060 square feet of warehouse space.
The Planning Department recommended several conditions for approval, including requiring the applicant to pay for any needed road improvements.
Patrick Carter, commercial real estate broker, told commissioners that a community meeting was held in May to address residents’ concerns. He said a traffic study was done, utilizing pre-COVID data and a 5.3% growth factor, including and other recent area developments, such as the Lidl distribution center.
“What the traffic impact study did conclude was that 90% of the trips will pass through Rockdale County and 10 percent will pass through Newton County,” said Carter. “The proposed development will not have impacts on existing intersections, roadways and it will not degrade the existing level of traffic.”
Carter said residents also expressed concerns about the condition of the bridge that spans Interstate 20, connecting Dogwood Drive with Access Road. Carter said a bridge report from the Georgia Department of Transportation showed that the bridge could handle existing and anticipated traffic and no repairs are anticipated for 30 years.
Carter also said the development will be a $28 million to $30 million investment, generating at least $275,000 annually in property taxes without the increased demand on services that would be created by residential development.
Covington Attorney Stephanie Lindsey also spoke in favor of the rezoning, saying that an industrial zoning is the “best use” of the property that has been sitting vacant for years.
Fairview Road resident Raymond Redding spoke in opposition, saying he was concerned about traffic that would be generated by the development.
“I just don’t want a lot of traffic bogging down my exit in our community,” he said.
District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders, in whose district the property is located, said her constituents were concerned that hazardous materials might be stored in the warehouse.
“Once this building is built how are the citizens going to know what’s to be placed in that building, because that’s a major concern,” Sanders said.
Sanders made a motion to deny the rezoning, which was seconded by District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson. The measure failed, with District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards, District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason and District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan opposed.
Edwards then made a motion to approve the rezoning, which was seconded by Cowan.
“Once again our Republicans have taken over District 3,” said Henderson in anticipation that the rezoning would be approved.
Mason, who is a Democrat, expressed his displeasure with Henderson’s statement.
“I just want to put out there that this board does not vote based on party,” said Mason. “So I just want to say it’s not about what I’m called, it’s about what I answer to, and I don’t answer to anything that I don’t live up to.”
The motion passed 3-2.
