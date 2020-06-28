COVINGTON — An amended budget proposal that would result in a decrease in the millage rate is under consideration by the Newton County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners met in a special called meeting Tuesday at which it appeared they would consider passage of the fiscal year 2021 budget. However, County Manager Lloyd Kerr presented commissioners with a new budget option that would allow them to decrease the millage by three-tenths of a mill, bringing the rate to 13.13.
Kerr told commissioners that the county expects to collect about $5,765,103 more in Local Option Sales Tax and Title Ad Valorm Tax revenues than anticipated in the current budget. Once end-of-year expenditures are satisfied, Kerr said the county would have a balance of $3.5 million in excess tax collections.
Kerr recommended that the county place $1,007,570 of that money in cash reserves and use it for three line items included in the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget as follows: $500,000 for capital improvements; $372,570 for contingency; and $135,000 for a computer server upgrade. The balance would go into the county’s fund balance.
Kerr said under the alternative budget proposal, those three line items would be budgeted at zero; budget amendments could then be approved during the course of the fiscal year to fund those expenditures as needed from cash reserves.
Commissioners voted unanimously to reject the initial proposed budget. The new alternative budget will be advertised for two weeks before commissioners hold another public hearing on July 7 at 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse. A second public hearing will be held on July 14, 5 p.m., at the Historic Courthouse, followed by a special called meeting at 6 p.m. at which commissioners could approve the budget.
The $74.4 million budget is based on an 8% increase in the county’s tax digest. Some key increases in the general fund budget include:
• $1.6 million for step increases for employees
• A $617,000 increase in health insurance premiums
• $2.3 million for new positions; 20 of those positions are in Fire Services to man two new stations and to increase command staff.
• $370,000 for new vehicles for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office
• $545,760 for local matching funds associated with $1.3 million the county expects to receive in local, state and federal grants
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.