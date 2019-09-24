COVINGTON — A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax earmarked for transportation projects was discussed by Newton County commissioners at a work session last week. Roger Murray, a bond attorney with Murray Barnes Finster LLP in Atlanta, outlined the single-county TSPLOST process for commissioners and told them he would come back with a timeline they could follow to get a referendum on the ballot, if they choose to do so.
Murray told commissioners the earliest they could likely put a referendum before voters is the March 24, 2020, presidential primary, although commissioners generally agreed that date would not give them enough time to negotiate an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the cities in the county and to educate voters.
Murray explained that the county could levy a TSPLOST of up to 1 percent for a maximum of five years if all of the county’s cities agree to a division of the tax money through an IGA. If there is no IGA with the cities, the maximum tax the county could levy is .75 percent, and even then a portion of the tax money would have to go to the cities for transportation projects. In that case, the cities’ portion would be based on a three-year average of how much each city previously spent on transportation projects, Murray said.
Murray told commissioners that in order for a county to qualify for a single-county TSPLOST, it must already have a regular SPLOST. The TSPLOST is designed to meet transportation needs that are not met by the regular SPLOST. In Newton County’s most recent SPLOST, which was approved in 2017, $22 million was earmarked for transportation projects.
Newton commissioners last discussed a TSPLOST in May 2018 but decided at that time to wait in order to have time to determine which projects would be funded by the tax.
According to Murray, in 2017 eight of Georgia’s counties had passed a TSPLOST referendum; today, he said, there are 64.