COVINGTON — Newton County’s fiscal year 2022 budget was sent back to the drawing board June 15 after commissioners questioned the size of the pay increase employees are slated to receive.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards noted that the overall 4.5% budgeted increase is significantly more than increases planned by other governments, which are in the 1.9% to 2.9% range.
“That’s just a little steep for me,” said Edwards of the 4.5%.
Edwards’ comments came during the second and final public hearing on the proposed $78.1 million general fund budget.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr said the increase would move every employee to the next step in their pay grade, which is in line with the recommendations in a salary study the county had done several years ago designed to make county salaries comparable to competing jurisdictions. When the study was done, Kerr said Newton’s compensation was about 20% less than competing counties in almost every job category.
He said a new salary study will be done in 2022, and he does not anticipate the need for another significant increase.
Kerr also pointed out that the labor market is especially tight right now, and the county needs to be able to retain employees and attract new applicants.
The board ultimately agreed to leave the pay increases in the budget but asked Kerr to find expense savings in the budget to offset the increase. The board voted to table adoption of the budget. A new public hearing was set for 6 p.m. on July 20.
The board also adopted a budget amendment allowing the county to continue to operate under the fiscal year 2021 budget until a new spending plan is adopted.
