COVINGTON — A Cumming developer is requesting a change to the Almon Overlay District in order to develop a park along the banks of the Yellow River at Crowell and Harold Dobbs Road. The park would fulfill the non-residential use requirements for a mixed-use development that is planned for construction across Crowell Road on 128 acres.
The Newton Board of Commissioners heard the request at its Oct. 19 meeting, but tabled a decision until Dec. 7.
The park property, which totals about 51 acres, is primarily wetlands and flood plain and is in Tier 1 in the Almon Overlay District. About 4 acres of the tract could be developed as a park. The property, which is owned by Denny Dobbs, is currently zoned R-2, single-family residential. Developer Caballero Holdings is seeking to have the property changed to Tier 2, which would make it compatible with the property across the road where a subdivision of about 300 lots is in the planning stages.
Tier 2 of the Almon Road Overlay requires that 30% of a residential development be dedicated to a civic or non-residential component, such as a park or commercial development. During the Oct. 19 Newton Board of Commissioners meeting, Development Services Director Judy Johnson explained that the subdivision could be developed without the overlay tier change, but the developers would not get the same lot yield because a portion of the 128 acres would have to be set aside for a non-residential use.
Caballero Holdings has submitted a preliminary plat for the subdivision, which would include single-family detached homes and townhomes. The project has not yet come before the Planning Commission. The correct zoning is already in place for development of the subdivision. The subdivision is not covered under the residential development moratorium currently in place in the county.
Owner/developer Gee Harvey told commissioners the company plans to purchase the property from Dobbs and develop the park simultaneously with the subdivision across the road. Eventually, he said, the park would be deeded over to Newton County Parks & Recreation.
After hearing the overlay tier change request three times, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the change, with the stipulation that the 4 developable acres be used only as a civic space with paved entrance, security cameras, parking and more. Uses of the property will include a hard surface walking trail, dog park, tot-lot playground, and enhanced passive recreational space with benches, picnic pavilion and tables.
