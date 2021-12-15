COVINGTON — Newton County’s commissioners voted to turn down the offer of a free park, a decision that will mean reduced density in a mixed-use development across the road from the proposed park.
Commissioners voted at the Dec. 7 meeting to deny a change that would have allowed the park property along the Yellow River on Crowell Road to be changed from Tier 1 to Tier 2 of the Almon Overlay. The change would have made it possible for developers to build more housing in a development across the road on land owned by Denny Dobbs.
Developer Caballero Holdings is looking to purchase the property from Dobbs and build a mixed-use development on 128 acres on the west side of Crowell Road at Harold Dobbs Road. That tract of land is already in Tier 2 of the Almon Overlay. Tier 2 requires that 30% of a residential development be dedicated to a civic or non-residential component, such as a park or commercial development. During the Oct. 19 Newton Board of Commissioners meeting, Development Services Director Judy Johnson explained that the mixed-use project could be developed without the overlay tier change, but the developers would not get the same lot yield because a portion of the 128 acres would have to be set aside for a non-residential use.
District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders said Dec. 7 that constituents in her district had met with the developer and were not in favor of the change. She also noted that the park property is wetlands. She made a motion to deny the request, which was seconded by District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson. The vote was 4-1, with District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards opposed.
Caballero Holdings has submitted a preliminary plat for the project, which would include single-family detached homes and townhomes. The project has not yet come before the Planning Commission. The correct zoning is already in place for the development. The project is not covered under the residential development moratorium currently in place in the county.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.