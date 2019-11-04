COVINGTON — Package sales of distilled spirits in unincorporated Newton County was expected to be a topic of discussion at Tuesday night’s Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr said Monday a few residents have broached the subject with members of the BOC. Kerr said the board will have a discussion but that no decision is expected. In fact, Kerr said he anticipates the board will opt to call for a referendum on the issue, most likely in conjunction with the presidential election next November.
Newton County already allows for package sales of beer and wine in unincorporated areas for off-premises consumption.
District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan, who represents the northeastern and central portions of the county, said he’s had “one or two people” ask him about the issue. “Overall, I have not seen a big request for alcohol sales in the unincorporated parts of the county,” he said.
In 2012 Newton County voters approved distilled spirits sales by the drink, as well as Sunday sales of distilled spirits by the drink and package sales of beer and wine.
In 2016 commissioners made some changes to the county’s alcohol ordinance, expanding the zoning designations where alchohol may be served. Those changes included:
• Expand the geographic locations where alcoholic beverages (liquor, beer, wine) can be sold at restaurants and hotels. Licenses will be granted if the facility is in the existing overlays where development is encouraged or in general commercial or highway commercial zoning districts. In all other areas, a conditional use permit will be required, meaning that the county could grant permission on a case-by-case basis.
• Expand alcohol pouring rights to types of businesses other than restaurants and hotels. The ordinance allows beer and wine sales at country clubs, golf courses, indoor commercial recreation facilities (excluding dance halls and night clubs), outdoor commercial recreation facilities, and private clubs. Special event facilities are allowed to serve liquor, beer and wine under the provisions of the ordinance. The ordinance requires that each of these facilities obtain a conditional use permit.
• Expand the sale of alcohol by licensed caterers. The ordinance allows caterers to have an unlimited number of catered events at which alcohol is served at facilities that already have an alcohol license. It also increases from four to eight the number of catered events that may be held at facilities that don’t have an alcohol license.