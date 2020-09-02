COVINGTON — Newton County plans to issue $5 million in bonds to construct a fire station on Big Woods Road in the eastern portion of the county.
The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to reimburse the general fund for fire station expenditures from bonds that will be issued in the future. Prior to the vote, District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson attempted to tag on an additional $5 million in bond reimbursements in order to begin renovations of the old Cousins Middle School. Henderson wants to establish a Black history museum at the old school, which was the county’s first black high school.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards made a motion to approve the bond reimbursement, and District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan seconded the motion. Henderson then offered a substitute motion to include an additional $5 million for a future Cousins bond issue. Henderson's substitute motion failed 2-3.
Edwards, in whose district the new fire station will be built, has been a proponent of the station since last fall when fire insurance premiums for some homeowners in Districts 1 and 5 soared following an audit by the Insurance Services Office. That audit resulted in increased ISO ratings that subsequently led to drastically higher rates for homeowners.
“What I’ve got a problem with is a want versus a need,” said Edwards, comparing the fire station bond to the Cousins bond request. “I’ve got houses that could burn down … I can’t even understand putting these two together.”
Henderson said it was an issue of equity.
“You find excuse after excuse after excuse to not do the same in town as you do in the rural part of the county,” said Henderson.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr said the county’s fiscal year 2020-2021includes debt service for a $5 million bond but not for $10 million in new debt. Kerr said the fire station bond debt service will be paid through a separate fire fund millage that is already included on tax bills.
Henderson asked if Kerr could find another source to pay the debt service on bonding for the Cousins project.
“The only other source is cash reserves,” said Kerr. “I would not recommend that the board do that because we are trying to build it up to our six-month reserve.”
He suggested the best funding option would be a 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum.
The county expects the new fire station will cost about $3 million to construct, with an additional estimated $875,000 for apparatus and equipment. Staffing and training personnel would be additional costs. The county paid $65,000 for 5 acres of land for the fire station.
The county agreed earlier this year to purchase the old Cousins Middle School, now known as the Cousins Community Center, for $1,198,000. The cost of renovations has been estimated at $8.75 million. The school currently houses the state Department of Driver Services and Newton County Emergency Management, and the city of Covington uses some space for records storage. The adjacent gymnasium is used for county recreation programs. Covington-Newton County E-911 operated from the building until last year when it was moved due to problems with the building.
