COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
Petitioner Randy Vinson of Live, Work Building Company in Covington presented the FLUM request, saying that land owners Carol and Thomas Moore want to develop an equestrian conservation subdivision on the 112.5-acre tract that is located just south of the Ga. Highway 142/Ga. Highway 11 intersection. Vinson said the development would maintain the pasture that fronts Highway 11.
“With the success of your economic development department in bringing all this new industry and growth to the county, there is going to be a great demand — and it’s going to get even stronger over the next several years — for new housing, especially on the eastern side of the county,” Vinson told commissioners. “As some of you know, I’ve been promoting smart growth in Newton County for the 25 years I’ve lived here. The intent is to accept growth gracefully; that you can preserve the character of an area and still allow development.”
The property is located in the Highway 11 Preservation Corridor and zoned Agricultural, which would allow development of about 11 homes on lots of 10 acres each.
However, Sandy and Betsy Morehouse, who own and operate Burge Hunting Club on adjacent acreage, objected to the requested change to the FLUM. The hunting club, which has about 400 members, has been in operation for decades.
“This land is a fully licensed hunting preserve and has been for many years,” said Betsy Morehouse. “Placing a residential subdivision next door would seriously threaten our usage of the land. Burge is a business. Hunting is the most important part of our revenue… “
She also noted that the county’s Future Land Use Plan states that the county’s vision for the Highway 11 Preservation Corridor is to “protect active farms from encroachment, preserve the economic function of agriculture, livestock and forestry and, most importantly, discourage residential subdivisions.
“If this change to the Future Land Use Map is granted, you will set the precedent for ignoring the Future Land Use Map and the wishes of those who live in this preservation corridor,” Morehouse added. “Once a precedent like this is set, I say Katie bar the door.”
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards, in whose district the subject property is located, said a hunting preserve and a residential neighborhood would not be a good mix, especially for residents unaccustomed to a rural environment.
“The back side of this property is a shooting preserve — not just for dove hunting. They run six months out of the year,” said Edwards. “When I shoot my guns at my house … the deputy inevitably gets called, and I have 40-plus acres. I can only imagine what’s going to happen with 56 houses plopped down in the middle of a pasture adjacent to shotguns and the hunting that is taking place on this particular property.”
Edwards made a motion to deny the change to the Future Land Use Map; District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan seconded the motion, and it was approved unanimously.
