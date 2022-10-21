Ga. Highway 11.jpg

COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.

Petitioner Randy Vinson of Live, Work Building Company in Covington presented the FLUM request, saying that land owners Carol and Thomas Moore want to develop an equestrian conservation subdivision on the 112.5-acre tract that is located just south of the Ga. Highway 142/Ga. Highway 11 intersection. Vinson said the development would maintain the pasture that fronts Highway 11.

