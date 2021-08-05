COVINGTON — A proposal by Newton County Tax Commissioner Marcus Jordan to increase the fee for tax collection services provided to the county’s municipalities was turned down by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
Jordan, who was elected in November, sent letters to the five municipalities earlier this summer proposing that they enter into new contracts that would add a $1-per-parcel fee to the tax collection agreements. The cities already pay $2.50 per parcel for tax collection services, as provided by state law. That money is considered part of Jordan’s compensation, in addition to his $112,603 annual salary.
Jordan said he intended for the additional $1 to go into county coffers to reimburse the county for the cost of municipal collection services.
But County Manager Lloyd Kerr said at the Aug. 3 meeting that the cities were caught off guard by Jordan’s proposed increase and had asked why the county needed the additional $1. Kerr said the county had not been consulted about the fee increase and proposed that the Board of Commissioners approve a resolution opposing the additional fee.
“If the board wants to collect that extra dollar, then you certainly have the prerogative to do that, but again, it had never been discussed … the letter was sent on your behalf without your knowledge, and I believe this is the appropriate thing to do,” said Kerr.
Jordan said Thursday that, as the new tax commissioner, he was renewing contracts with the cities and included the $1 fee since the law allows the county to be reimbursed for its costs.
“I wanted to put it out there and at least let the county say they don’t want it,” he said.
Newton County currently has about 40,000 tax parcels. Of that number, about 6,317 parcels are in the city of Covington, for which the city pays $15,792.50 to the tax commissioner for tax services. The addition of a $1 fee to the county would have increased the cost of tax services by $6,317. On a smaller scale, Newborn, with 314 parcels, would have seen its tax collection costs increase by $314. Kerr said while that may not seem like a lot, for smaller cities, it can be significant, particularly when it has not been budgeted.
After lengthy discussion, commissioners vote 3-2 to oppose the imposition of the additional $1 fee, with District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson opposed.
