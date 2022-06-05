COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners refused to hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget Tuesday, saying that more effort should be put into reducing the millage rate.
Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims presented an $84.7 million general fund budget, based on maintaining the county’s current 11.145 millage rate. That millage would essentially amount to a tax increase due to an estimated 11% increase, or $4.2 million, in the county’s tax digest. The presentation came at a special 5 p.m. budget review session, with a public hearing on the budget scheduled to follow.
District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan said the county should consider reducing the millage, noting that fiscal year 2021 ended with a fund balance of $14 million. Finance Director Brittany White said about half of that $14 million was CARES Act funding and that the ending fund balance this year is expected to be about $5 million.
“We don’t need a tremendous excess of money at the end of the year in fund balance,” Cowan said.
Sims said most of the increase in the proposed general fund budget is tied to giving each county employee a step increase as well as a cost-of-living adjustment of 4%, for a total pay increase of about 8% to 8.5% per employee. The pay increases total $2.5 million.
In addition, the proposed budget includes a number of new positions that are considered essential, Sims said. The new positions total $401,497.
Both Cowan and District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders expressed concerns about the potential for a recession. Sanders said she would rather give employees less of an increase this year so that the county can avoid layoffs if a recession comes.
Sims said the county needs to offer the increases in order to recruit and retain qualified employees. He noted that surrounding counties — such as Henry and Rockdale.
“Our employees are leaving,” said Sims. “They feel we aren’t paying attention to their wages. That’s what I’m hearing.”
Cowan said he supports taking care of current employees, but said the county should be wary of adding new positions in light of the potential for a recession.
Although a public hearing on the budget was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, commissioners declined to present the proposed budget to the public, and the public hearing was cancelled. It will be rescheduled once amendments are made to the proposed budget.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
