COVINGTON — A request that would have allowed a daycare business in a strip shopping center at the intersection of Crowell and Brown Bridge roads has been remanded to the Newton County Planning Commission after too many unanswered questions were discussed at the Board of Commissioners meeting Sept. 3.
The Planning Commission had recommended denial of a request by Alicia Walker and Jacqueline Cooper for a conditional use permit for the daycare center at 67 and 69 Crowell Road. The property is in the Almon Overlay District.
Development Services Director Judy Johnson told commissioners that there were several issues of concern cited by the Planning Commission, particularly traffic in the area; the amount of parking available; the intensity of existing uses in the strip center; access to the play area, which would require children to cross a truck loading zone at the rear of the building; and the lack of maintenance of the trash disposal area.
Johnson said the applicants had originally asked to establish the daycare in suites 67 and 69 of the strip center, but had notified Development Services the morning of Sept. 3 that a third suite might also be requested. Other businesses currently operating in the strip center include a restaurant, a hair salon, a barber shop, a pet grooming shop and a tanning salon.
Johnson said there were also concerns about the number of children who could be accommodated at the site due to the fact that the strip center is on a septic system.
District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz, in whose district the property is located, urged the applicants to carefully evaluate traffic in the area, particularly during the busy times of day when children are dropped off and picked up.
District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason expressed concern about children crossing a truck loading zone to reach the playground.
“To me that would be a major concern and something to consider, if there is any way possible to reconstruct where that playground area could be,” he said.
Commissioners voted unanimously to send the matter back to the Planning Commission for further review.