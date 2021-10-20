COVINGTON — Newton County has changed course on distribution of its American Rescue Plan Act funds after some commissioners expressed concerns about how long it is taking to get money to their constituents. In particular, District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson are interested in helping residents with rent, mortgage or utility assistance.
After lengthy discussion Tuesday night, commissioners agreed unanimously for the board to decide how the funds will be distributed and to create its own policies regarding eligibility in order to expedite the process. A subcommittee will be formed to gather information from other jurisdictions and present a recommendation at a special called meeting on Nov. 1.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr had recommended to commissioners in August that they hire a consultant to handle distribution of the $10,852,481 in ARPA funds the county has received and another $10,852,481 it will receive next year. But commissioners said Tuesday hiring a consultant is taking too long.
Kerr said a request for proposals for a consultant had been posted, and it would take 30 days to finalize the responses. He cautioned commissioners that guidelines from the Treasury Department on eligible uses for the funding had not yet been finalized and said any money used improperly would have to be repaid to the federal government. Kerr also said the county currently does not have enough personnel in-house to administer the program.
“A third party (administrator) will make sure it is objective and all regulations that are out there would be followed and would not be subject to any type of local or political pressure for any type of favoritism, and the program would be administered objectively and fairly,” said Kerr.
Kerr also said 80% of Georgia counties had not yet distributed any of their ARPA funding while awaiting final guidelines from the Treasury Department.
Henderson was especially critical of Kerr’s plan to use a consultant, saying that that there are many people in the community who are losing their homes.
“When are we going to get the help out to the community?” he said.
Henderson suggested Kerr hire an attorney to help set criteria for the program and expedite the process. Henderson made a motion to hire Patrick Jaugstetter, with Jarrard & Davis, who has been acting as county attorney.
Jaugstetter said he is “no more qualified than anybody on the face of the earth” to administer the program, adding that he didn’t think being an attorney was the right qualification for anyone to do the job.
Henderson then made a motion to hire former county attorney Tommy Craig to assist Kerr in expediting distribution of the funds. Craig was fired by the county in 2015 but still represents the Tax Commissioner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office. This is the second time in a month Henderson has suggested the county rehire Craig in some capacity.
After further discussion, Henderson withdrew his motion in favor of a motion by District 3 Commissioner Sanders for the board to decide how the funds will be distributed and create its own policies regarding eligibility. Henderson seconded her motion, and it was approved unanimously.
Jaugstetter, who has represented Henry County for a number of years, said Henry has used a combination of in-house administration and third-party administration for distribution of ARPA funds, and called it a “massive undertaking.”
He advised that the county have in place guidelines addressing application procedures and eligibility standards.
“I think a little caution is a good thing,” he said.
ARPA funding has been approved for the following uses:
COVID-19 vaccination programs; testing, monitoring and contact tracing; supporting isolation and quarantine; paid sick, family and medical leave to public employees related to COVID-19 compliance; emergency medical response expenses; communication efforts related to COVID-19 vaccination programs and public health orders; purchase of PPE and disinfection of public areas and facilities; prevention and mitigation in congregate living facilities; ventilation improvements in congregate settings, public health facilities or other public facilities; capital investments or adaptations to public facilities such as hospitals or health clinics; enhancement of behavioral and mental health services; addressing disparities in public health outcomes; support for public health workers, food assistance; rent, mortgage or utility assistance; counseling and legal aid to prevent eviction or homelessness; internet access or digital literacy assistance; job training related to a worker’s occupation or level of training impacted by COVID-19; assistance to small businesses and non profits; premium pay to essential workers; aid to impacted industries; rehiring of employees; water pollution control; and stormwater runoff control.
Areas where the ARPA funds cannot be used include legal settlements, tax reductions, matching funds for non-federal dollars, economic or workforce development, general infrastructure, and debt service.
