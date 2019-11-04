COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners will host a retreat covering a wide range of topics this week.
The event is set for Thursday and Friday, Nov. 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Phi Gamma Hall on the campus of Oxford College. The hall is located at 801 Emory St. The retreat is open to the public.
Topics on the agenda for Thursday include:
• Economic incentives for new and existing businesses
• Local vendor preferences and insurance requirements
• Establishment of a film commission
On Friday, topics will include:
• Working more effectively together as a board, establishing BOC working agreements
• The future of the downtown Square
The board may also hold an open discussion or discuss topics that are determined during the retreat.
Commissioners are expected to take a break during the first day of the retreat to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Westside Precinct. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3700 Salem Road, Suites 3610-3618.